Group home resident allegedly assaulted staff member for not letting her use YouTube
Group home resident allegedly assaulted staff member for not letting her use YouTube

STURTEVANT — A group home resident allegedly assaulted a staff member for not letting her use YouTube and other streaming apps.

Cilivea S. Thyrion, 18, of the 9400 block of Jasmine Court, was charged with a felony count of strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:49 a.m. on April 2, an officer was sent to a group home on Jasmine Court for a report of a resident attacking a staff member.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a supervisor, who said that Thyrion had attacked a staff member. The victim said that Thyrion became angry with her for being late and not letting her use YouTube and other streaming apps. She scratched and clawed at her face, neck and chest, then placed both hands around her neck and choked her. The officer noticed bruising around both eyes of the staff member and a red mark on the front of her neck.

Thyrion was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

