Group home resident allegedly assaulted staff member for not letting her use YouTube

STURTEVANT — A group home resident allegedly assaulted a staff member for not letting her use YouTube and other streaming apps.
Cilivea S. Thyrion, 18, of the 9400 block of Jasmine Court, was charged with a felony count of strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:49 a.m. on April 2, an officer was sent to a group home on Jasmine Court for a report of a resident attacking a staff member.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a supervisor, who said that Thyrion had attacked a staff member. The victim said that Thyrion became angry with her for being late and not letting her use YouTube and other streaming apps. She scratched and clawed at her face, neck and chest, then placed both hands around her neck and choked her. The officer noticed bruising around both eyes of the staff member and a red mark on the front of her neck.
Thyrion was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 20
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brian J Bosch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian J Bosch, Cudahy, Wisconsin, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Jasmine J Gonzales
Jasmine J Gonzales, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Lisa Marie Stratton
Lisa Marie Stratton, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cilivea S Thyrion
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cilivea S Thyrion, 9000 block of Jasmine Court, Sturtevant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Johnathon M Burkman
Johnathon M Burkman, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Deja M Hentz
Deja M Hentz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.