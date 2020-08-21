MOUNT PLEASANT — A group home employee allegedly sexually assaulted a resident.
Marqwan D. Porter, 34, of the 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint:
Between April 15 and May 5, Porter had sexual contact with a resident of the Open Arms Group Home where Porter was employed.
The victim was interviewed by an officer of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The victim is at the group home on a commitment and has significant intellectual deficits. The victim reported that he developed a relationship with an employee where he lived. He said Porter would bring him things like alcohol and drugs at the group home and that they would drink and get high together. They would communicate using social media.
Around May 1, the victim reported that Porter, whose job took him to more than one group home, asked him to come over to the group home he was working at located at the 3700 block of Sherrie Lane. When the victim got there, Porter had already drank a half of a bottle of Remy Martin and the two began drinking together. The victim stated that on the front porch of the residence, Porter pushed him up against the wall and held him there while reaching into the victim's pants.
The victim tried to push Porter away but was unable to and stood without moving. When it ended, Porter and the victim went back into the house and neither spoke about what happened. The victim went back home and did not report it initially because he was afraid.
An officer later executed a search warrant for Porter's Facebook information and discovered many various communications between him and the victim. Porter following the incident even sent an apology, but said he could not keep paying for the victim's drugs and alcohol for nothing.
Porter was given a $10,000 cash bond in the Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
According to his criminal complaint, Porter has previously been convicted of manufacturing and delivering cocaine, felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, obstruction and bail jumping.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James L Humphreys
James (aka Jerry Daniels) L Humphreys, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
D'Angelo D McGlorn
D'Angelo D McGlorn, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Marqwan D Porter
Marqwan (aka Marquan Pitt) D Porter, 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault.
Eric R Shroat
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David E Young
David E Young, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka Marco Rainge) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.