MOUNT PLEASANT — A group home employee allegedly sexually assaulted a resident.

Marqwan D. Porter, 34, of the 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between April 15 and May 5, Porter had sexual contact with a resident of the Open Arms Group Home where Porter was employed.

The victim was interviewed by an officer of the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The victim is at the group home on a commitment and has significant intellectual deficits. The victim reported that he developed a relationship with an employee where he lived. He said Porter would bring him things like alcohol and drugs at the group home and that they would drink and get high together. They would communicate using social media.

Around May 1, the victim reported that Porter, whose job took him to more than one group home, asked him to come over to the group home he was working at located at the 3700 block of Sherrie Lane. When the victim got there, Porter had already drank a half of a bottle of Remy Martin and the two began drinking together. The victim stated that on the front porch of the residence, Porter pushed him up against the wall and held him there while reaching into the victim's pants.