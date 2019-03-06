RACINE — A man and woman from Racine and another man from Caledonia are accused of cashing a total of six fraudulent paychecks totaling almost $3,000.
Jaylin I. Rivera, 18, of Racine; Derrick Seay, 26, of Caledonia; and Edward L. Jackson, 22, of Racine are each facing two counts of uttering a forgery, two counts of theft via false representation and two counts of identity theft to obtain money or credit.
They were charged in Racine County Circuit Court Wednesday.
The forgery and identity theft charges can result in up to six years of prison time; theft via false representation can carry up to nine months.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 31, Racine Police Department officials were dispatched to Rapids Food and Liquor at 3015 Rapids Drive. The business owner told officers that his bank had informed him of several checks that were cashed in the store that came back as fraudulent, which resulted in him losing that money.
The store owner said he contacted the companies supposedly affiliated with the supposed paychecks, issued by Chase Bank on behalf of Association Wholesale Grocers Inc., and learned the checks were forgeries.
Investigators found that between Jan. 23 and 30, three suspects had cashed a total of six checks, two each, collecting a total of $2,750.68. From surveillance video, investigators identified Rivera, Seay and Jackson as the suspects.
On Jan. 23 and 29, Jackson cashed two checks, each for $458.85. Seay deposited checks on Jan. 23 and 28, each for $458.23. And Rivera cashed checks on Jan. 27 for $458.23 and Jan. 30 for $458.26.
Seay is also being charged as a repeat offender because he's been convicted of a felony within the past five years. At his initial appearance on Feb. 11, his cash bond was set at $500 cash and a signature bond of $1,000. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 7.
At Jackson's initial appearing on Feb. 27, his signature bond was set at $2,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 14.
At Rivera's initial appearing on Wednesday, her signature bond was set at $3,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 21.
