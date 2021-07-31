Greenfield man allegedly brandished knife, threatened to stab a man in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Greenfield man allegedly flashed a knife and threatened to stab a man in Union Grove.
Jeffrey J. Schreiter, 60, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to Fairchild Hall, 21425 Spring St., for a report of an altercation.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to a man who said he got into an argument with Schreiter, and then Schreiter allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to stab him. Another man told officers that Schreiter walked toward the first man and got into an argument. He then brandished the knife and told the man to “die (expletive)” while holding it.
Officers spoke to Schreiter, who admitted to getting into an argument with the man and that he pulled out his knife and told him he would use it to defend himself. Surveillance footage showed Schreiter pull the knife from his waistband and wave it at the man.
Schreiter was given a $750 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Oct. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
