Green Bay woman allegedly pointed a gun at a man, children in Waterford

WATERFORD — A Green Bay woman allegedly pointed a gun at a man and children while drunk during a fight at a Waterford home.
Danielle L. Holtry, 38, whose home address is listed in Green Bay, was charged with five felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:03 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were sent to a house in the 200 block of Sixth Street in Waterford for civil trouble. A caller, later identified as Holtry, was screaming "Get here now. (Name) is crazy!" A second caller said that Holtry had a gun in her hand and pointed it at the people in the home.
Upon arrival, the deputies saw Holtry brandish a gun while exiting the house. She then dropped the gun and was detained. She was unable to keep her balance and needed assistance to stay on her feet.
Deputies then spoke to a man who also appeared to be intoxicated. He said that Holtry got angry with him, went to her car, grabbed a gun, and pointed it at him and the children.
A deputy spoke to two children who said that Holtry and the man were drinking, got into an argument, began throwing drink glasses and got into a fight. She said that the man "almost choked" Holtry and that Holtry fell to the floor multiple times and threw a glass. They said that when they left their bedroom, Holtry "kept pointing a gun at us."
A deputy then spoke to Holtry who had slow, slurred and delayed speech. She said that the man hit her in the face and shoved her to the ground so she went to get her gun. A preliminary breath test was administered and she had a result of 0.15.
Although the man's first name was used in the criminal complaint, he has not been charged with any crimes as of Monday.
Holtry was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
