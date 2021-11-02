 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in car, also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl
0 Comments

Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in car, also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in his car and also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl.

Fluvoxamine is a pill that is used to treat depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Sovann Soun, 46, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:58 p.m. Saturday, officers were traveling on Interstate 94 near Highway C when they saw a Toyota Sienna deviate from its lane.

Sovann Soun

Soun

They conducted a traffic stop and the driver gave them a name that turned out to be his brother’s. They later realized the driver was actually Soun. During the stop, an office detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. A suitcase, duffel bag and five cellphones were found in the car. The suitcase had a total of 3,060 grams of marijuana inside of it. There were three cutting tools in the duffel bag and inside the glovebox was a bag that contained 4.9 grams of Fentanyl. A handgun was also found in a compartment under the radio with eight rounds in it. Soun was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News