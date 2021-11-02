Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in car, also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl

RACINE — A Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in his car and also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl.
Sovann Soun, 46, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:58 p.m. Saturday, officers were traveling on Interstate 94 near Highway C when they saw a Toyota Sienna deviate from its lane.
They conducted a traffic stop and the driver gave them a name that turned out to be his brother’s. They later realized the driver was actually Soun. During the stop, an office detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. A suitcase, duffel bag and five cellphones were found in the car. The suitcase had a total of 3,060 grams of marijuana inside of it. There were three cutting tools in the duffel bag and inside the glovebox was a bag that contained 4.9 grams of Fentanyl. A handgun was also found in a compartment under the radio with eight rounds in it. Soun was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 1
Today's mugshots: Nov. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jessika Alexandria Tobias
Jessika Alexandria Tobias, 1500 block of Wolff Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jennifer K Nesvick
Jennifer K Nesvick, 32200 block of 45th Street, Burlington, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaac W Gallegos
Isaac W Gallegos, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Juan A Espinoza
Juan A Espinoza, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.
John Allen Spratt-Perry
John Allen Spratt-Perry, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Madeline R Krueger
Madeline R Krueger, West Allis, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Steven E Woolf Jr.
Steven E Woolf Jr., 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marielena Topete
Marielena Topete, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.