Green Bay man allegedly had over 3,000 grams of marijuana in car, also had 4.9 grams of Fentanyl

Sovann Soun, 46, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They conducted a traffic stop and the driver gave them a name that turned out to be his brother’s. They later realized the driver was actually Soun. During the stop, an office detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. A suitcase, duffel bag and five cellphones were found in the car. The suitcase had a total of 3,060 grams of marijuana inside of it. There were three cutting tools in the duffel bag and inside the glovebox was a bag that contained 4.9 grams of Fentanyl. A handgun was also found in a compartment under the radio with eight rounds in it. Soun was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.