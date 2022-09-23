Green Bay man accused of assaulting and strangling a woman in Racine multiple times

RACINE — A Green Bay man has been accused of assaulting and strangling a woman in Racine as well as putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her. His bail has been set at one-fifth of a million dollars.

Darius Harris, 31, was charged with two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 28, an officer was sent to a residence on Winslow Street for an assault committed by Harris.

Upon arrival, an officer met with a woman who said Harris assaulted and strangled her the previous night and she just got back from the emergency room. She said he went through her phone and became argumentative. He threatened to "Blow her away" and proceeded to place his hands around her neck twice. He then struck her in the face.

She said that the next day he got confrontational with her again and began striking her in the face, chest and back. She had bruising to her biceps, knees, chest area, lower back, lower lip and chin/jaw area.

On Wednesday, an officer met with the woman again who said on Sept. 18 Harris held her down and struck her about five times. He then placed his hands around her neck and choked her. He threatened to hurt her if she warned anyone and then placed a kitchen knife to her neck. He then said he wished he had his gun because "It would be fast." She had bruising to the left side of her face, neck, chest, shoulders and arms.

Harris was given a $200,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.