Grayslake, Ill., man facing numerous drug charges after I-94 traffic stop

YORKVILLE — A 57-year-old Grayslake, Ill., man is facing numerous pending drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop late Friday night on Interstate 94.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:45 Friday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop southbound I-94 at the Highway 11 off-ramp after a vehicle was observed deviating from its traffic lane and traveling at slow speeds between 45 mph and 60 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

While speaking with the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, deputies observed what they believed to be illegal narcotics in plain view. The operator, who was identified as David M. Thames, was asked to exit the vehicle. While speaking with Thames outside the vehicle, deputies reported observing obvious signs of impairment on the part of Thames.

According to the release, Thames performed and failed field sobriety testing and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of operating while under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding the following items:

2.1 grams of marijuana

2 400 mg of edible THC cereal bars

8 THC vape cartridges

206 hydrocodone and oxycodone pills

drug paraphernalia