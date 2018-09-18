MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man, Mijodrag “Mickey” Ostojic, 54, is charged with theft in a business setting, a felony, after allegedly accepting $3,600 in cash in November to install granite countertops in a woman’s home, but then never doing any work.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman who lives in Mount Pleasant, who had worked with Ostojic in the past and been pleased with the job, hired him in November to install countertops in her kitchen, basement and on two vanities.
However, Ostojic allegedly told the woman in January that he would have to reschedule the work that he reportedly hadn’t started yet. The woman told police that, on Feb. 6, she threatened to take him to court.
The woman said that Ostojic later claimed that one of his parents was sick and that was why he hadn’t gotten any of the work done, and that he would refund her money. When she tried coordinating a time to retrieve her $3,600, Ostojic reportedly stopped replying to calls and messages, and she filed a complaint on Feb. 23.
In June, Illinois media outlets reported that Ostojic was wanted by police and that he was arrested in August. Ostojic reportedly owns the Take Me for Granite company, based in Illinois, and has received multiple complaints for long delays during projects in the past. According to the Better Business Bureau’s website, Take Me for Granite has received an F rating after demonstrating a “pattern of complaint.”
Court records show that a warrant for Ostojic’s arrest was issued on May 17 and that he made an initial court appearance in Racine Tuesday. He was reportedly arrested in Will County, Illinois, where there was another warrant out for his arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft of less than $2,500 by a contractor in Washington County.
