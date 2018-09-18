BBB alert regarding Take Me for Granite Inc.

"In their complaints, consumers allege after a contract is signed and payment is made for services to be rendered, (Take Me for Granite) fails to follow through. Additionally consumers are given the 'runaround' when inquiring as to when work will begin, after several attempts of contact are made to the business services continue to remain not rendered.

BBB sent a reminder letter referencing the above concerns to Take Me For Granite, Inc. on February 23, 2018 as well as a final letter on March 2, 2018 and received no response."

— Better Business Bureau