A man said the 5-year-old Kenosha boy fatally shot Monday was his grandchild and that one of his adult sons accidentally shot the boy.
Curtis Cannon told WISN-TV that both sons drove the child to the hospital and left him there. Cannon said one son is the boy’s father, but he didn’t say which son shot the boy or describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
“Maybe they was scared to death. Maybe they took him to the hospital because they realized they (expletive) up, and they didn’t want the boy to be in pain or suffer. I don’t raise killers,” Cannon said.
The shooting happened before 2 p.m. Monday at a home in Kenosha, authorities said.
Staff at the Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus called authorities after two men dropped off the wounded boy then left. Authorities have not described the relationship between the adults and the child who died.
Police said they have interviewed the men and recovered a firearm, but have not made any arrests.
Tragically, on Tuesday another 5-year-old boy in southeast Wisconsin died of a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police say the boy died Tuesday afternoon on that city’s west side. The death is under investigation, according to a published report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.