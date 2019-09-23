Graffiti found on Racine synagogue; several anti-Semitic vandalism incidents reported nationwide over weekend

RACINE — Anti-Semitic graffiti was found Sunday spray-painted on the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave.
The graffiti — which included a swastika, the rune “S” symbol associated with Nazi Secret Service (or Schutzstaffel), and the word “JUDE,” which is the German word for Jew — was found by members of the congregation on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the red paint still remained on the building, including on the glass back entrance and brick outer walls.
Rabbi Martyn Adelberg, who has served the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation for almost 20 years, told The Journal Times that "to the best of my knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened before."
In summer 2010, three teens allegedly painted racial slurs and swastikas on a fence that belonged to an interracial couple in Raymond. All three teens pleaded guilty to hate crimes: one to felony criminal damage to property, the second to felony graffiti and the third to misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
The synagogue was first established here in the 1920s, according to its website. It's a small congregation with only 25-30 members, said Congregation President Joyce Placzkowski.
"I think whoever did this is just stupid," Placzkowski, who was one of the first people to find the graffiti, told The Journal Times on Monday afternoon. "I was just angry at the beginning. Now it’s just sadness. How can any person have such hatred for people they don’t even know?"
Placzkowski said that, in the 24 hours since she found the vandalism, she has received only positive responses from friends and neighbors, with several people offering to come over to help clean it off. The congregation is also considering changing its security measures as a result of the incident.
The graffiti may have been gang-related, the Racine Police Department reported.
"We are looking into it," Sgt. Adam Malacara said in an email to The Journal Times.
On the rise
Multiple other synagogues across the U.S. were vandalized over the past weekend in a similar manner to what happened in Racine.
On Saturday, Nazi symbols including swastikas and the Schutzstaffel symbol were found on Temple Jacob, located in Hancock, Michigan, according to reporting from the Daily Mining Gazette, which is based in Upper Michigan.
And on Friday, the grounds of a Boston-area synagogue were defaced with multiple swastika symbols.
According to a database, based on FBI statistics compiled by the Jewish Virtual Library of hate crimes motivated by religious bias, anti-Semitic hate crimes have been on the rise across the country.
In 2014, there were 609 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the U.S., the fewest there had been since tracking began in 1996. But in 2017, there were 938, the most there had been since 2008; that's a 54% increase in only three years.
Anti-Semitic incidents and vandalism are on the rise in Wisconsin, too, according to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. In the MJF's 2018 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, published in March, the federation reported a 20.5% increase in incidents across the state and a 166% increase in vandalism, with 45% of all incidents taking place on the internet in 2018.
“What’s most alarming is the change in tenor and tone,” Ann Jacobs, chair of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said in a press release. “The anti-Semitic incidents of 2018 were meaner, scarier, more personal and unsettling.”
Response
In a Facebook post, Ninth District Alderman Trevor Jung, whose district includes the synagogue: said: "Hate has no home in Racine ... This disturbing antisemitic act of malice represents the darkest angles of our nature. No one should have to live in fear and subject to bigotry, but too often even our neighbors and friends endure this treatment. This stands as a reminder that we must step in and speak out against hate wherever it appears.
"I stand with our Jewish community during this troubling time."
Rep. Bryan Steil said in a statement: “Anti-Semitism has no place in our country. The perpetrators must be found and held responsible. I stand with Racine's Jewish community against these hateful acts.”
The Racine Interfaith Coalition is planning a special service to be held at the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, "so the community can show support for our brothers and sisters of faith."