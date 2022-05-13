Governor asks for immediate reconsideration in parole of man who served 25 years for murdering his wife

RACINE — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a letter Friday to John Tate II, chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Board, asking for an immediate reconsideration of parole that was granted for a man convicted of murdering his wife in 1997 in front of their children.

Douglas Balsewicz, 54, is due to be released on May 17, having served 25 years for the 1997 murder of his wife, Johanna Rose, in West Allis.

Balsewicz was sentenced by the Milwaukee County Circuit Court to 80 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years were served.

As chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, by Wisconsin statute Tate has the sole authority on the issue, as the governor noted in the letter.

Tate, who is also president of the Racine City Council, told The Journal Times earlier this week that it is extremely unlikely for Balsewicz's parole to be revoked at this point, now that it has already been approved, unless Balsewicz does something to have his own parole revoked.

Should Balsewicz's parole be revoked, Tate said that the state would likely be sued and that the state would lose the lawsuit.

In short: Evers' letter and mounting pressure on the Parole Commission may be too little, too late.

Evers met with the family of Johanna Rose on Thursday.

He expressed concern the family may not have been afforded the appropriate opportunity to “voice their memories, perspectives, and concerns before this decision was made,” Evers said in the letter to Tate.

Evers added Tate had the authority to rescind the decision if new information came to light, and the fact the family felt they were not given enough opportunity to address the parole commission was new information.

The governor noted that justice demanded consideration of the family’s voice in the matter.

“If Douglas Balsewicz goes free next week, the victim’s family may be deprived of participating to the fullest extent justice requires,” Evers added.

After a change in Wisconsin law more than 20 years ago, parole is not allowed for anyone convicted after Dec. 31, 1999. Had Balsewicz been convicted three years later, parole never would have been possible.

