Gov. Evers signs bill adding 12 new branches to WI Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 470 on Thursday, which creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin that will be allocated by the director of state courts.

This is the first addition of branches to the circuit court since 2010 and the largest addition in over two decades, according a release issued by Evers' office.

“Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities,” Evers said. “It took a strong bipartisan effort to get Assembly Bill 470 to my desk and I want to thank the folks who pushed to get this done to keep our justice system just and our communities safe.”

Assembly Bill 470, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 184, created 12 new circuit court branches that will be implemented four at a time, on a rolling basis for terms beginning on Aug. 1 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

It also allows the director of state courts to allocate the branches to counties based on need, resolutions and established infrastructure and to require a county to establish or apply for a treatment and diversion program grant or drug court grant as a prerequisite.