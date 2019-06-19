{{featured_button_text}}
Half-staff

The flag at Racine City Hall flew at half-staff Tuesday, in honor of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland. On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all U.S. and State of Wisconsin flags to be flown half-staff until Hetland's body is laid to rest. 

 CAITLIN SIEVERS caitlin.sievers@journaltimes.com

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday ordered that U.S. and State of Wisconsin flags throughout the state are to be flown at half-staff, beginning immediately and ending at sunset on the day the body of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland is laid to rest. 

The order was made the day after Racine Mayor Cory Mason ordered flags to be lowered throughout the City of Racine after Racine Police Officer John Hetland, 49, lost his life Monday night while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.

Hetland was shot once by the suspect, who as of Wednesday afternoon, remained at large, and died from his injury. 

“The people of Wisconsin mourn with the Racine community that Officer Hetland served faithfully for over 24 years," Evers said. "Officer Hetland was a loving father and son, a valued member of his community and leaves behind an honorable legacy of service. His heroism and bravery will never be forgotten."

