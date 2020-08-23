Gov. Evers compares Kenosha shooting to deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

KENOSHA — In a statement Sunday night, Gov. Tony Evers confirmed the reports that the Black man shot Sunday afternoon by police in Kenosha was Jacob Blake.
Evers likened the shooting to the officer-involved deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis; both of those killings have sparked massive international protests. The officers involved in Floyd's death face criminal charges.
"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.
The officers involved in the death of Taylor, who was reportedly asleep when officers initiated a no-knock warrant on her apartment, have not faced criminal repercussions.
As of 8:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Justice said that Blake was still alive but in serious condition after being taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hosptial in Wauwatosa.
Before 11 p.m. Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department issued a curfew that went into effect before the order was made and would be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday.
Evers' statement in full reads:
“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.
"We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.
"I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”
