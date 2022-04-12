GOP AG candidate calls for Evers to remove 5 election commissioners; but Evers might not have that power

MADISON — A Republican district attorney, who is also a candidate for attorney general, on Tuesday filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

The complaint filed Tuesday echoes the demand of Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Lt. Michael Luell, whose investigation into a Mount Pleasant nursing home led to allegations that WEC instructing local clerks to not send SVDs into nursing homes may have led to some elderly people being pressured into voting. While the allegations have been touted by those who have sought to have Joe Biden's 2020 election win overturned, the Sheriff's Office has not directly elevated such a claim; rather Schmaling and Luell have focused on what they believe was illegal guidance given by WEC and addressing that by criminally charging five commissioners.

Luell's and Schmaling's investigation was also cited in a widely discredited report from Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the election.

The Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson declined to bring charges against commission members in February, saying she didn't have jurisdiction because none of them live in her county. District attorneys in Milwaukee and Green Lake counties have also declined to bring charges, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove commission members living in those counties committed a crime.

Schmaling, Hanson and Gableman are all Republicans, and Schmaling has endorsed Toney. Milwaukee County's DA is a Democrat, and Green Lake County's DA was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Toney said he also doesn't have jurisdiction, but that he can ask Evers to remove the board members.

“They went rogue," Toney said of the commissioners. "What they did was illegal. They committed crimes and they should be held accountable.”

A spokesman for the elections commission, Riley Vetterkind, had no immediate comment. Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Criticizing Toney, Rachel Rodriguez, Dane County elections management specialist, said in a tweet Tuesday "Ignoring the ridiculousness of the reason Toney is asking for members of the Elections Commission to be removed, it appears Toney doesn't realize that the governor only controls the appointments of two members of the Elections Commission. If Toney wants Dean Knudson (one of the Republican appointees) to be removed for the Elections Commission, he needs to talk to Robin Vos," Wisconsin's Assembly speaker, a Racine County Republican.

Responding to Rodriguez, A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol bureau chief at Madison TV station at WKOW, said "Toney acknowledged this in the presser. His reasoning is Evers should move first because the legislature isn't in session. Wouldn't give a straight answer to follow ups on whether Vos and LeMahieu should rescind their appointments regardless."

AG race

Toney faces former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow in the Aug. 9 primary for attorney general. Jarchow called Toney's complaint a “political stunt.”

“My focus is on restoring order and keeping our citizens safe in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and other places across the state where violence is out of control,” Jarchow said in a statement.

The winner of the primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November.

Kaul in November called the Racine County Sheriff's Office's investigation a “publicity stunt” and “abuse of authority.”

SVDs

State law requires local election clerks to send special voting deputies to nursing homes to give residents an opportunity to vote. After trying to make two visits, the deputies can mail absentee ballots to the residents instead.

But early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Wisconsin Elections Commission made its decision not to send in the deputies, the state was under a safer-at-home order and nursing homes were severely limiting who could come into their facilities, often not even allowing immediate family members inside.

The elections commission in March 2020 voted unanimously that poll workers could not be sent into nursing homes. The commission voted 5-1 in two follow-up votes extending the order through the November 2020 election before rescinding it in March 2021. Instead of sending in voting deputies, the commission directed clerks to mail absentee ballots to nursing home residents who had requested them.

Toney was not seeking the removal of the one commissioner who changed his vote, Republican Bob Spindell.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau determined that the commission broke the law by not sending in the voting assistants.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

