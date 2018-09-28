MOUNT PLEASANT — An unnamed Good Samaritan stepped in to stop an attempted robbery and hold the suspect until police arrived.
Aaron McGraw, 39, from the 1200 block of Erie Street, is charged as a repeat offender with attempted armed robbery, a class C Felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class U misdemeanor.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department said it would not release the name of the Good Samaritan to protect him from retaliation.
According to the criminal complaint and a press release from MPPD:
Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched at 12:18 a.m. on Friday to the America's Best Value Inn, 5419 Durand Ave., for a report of a robbery possibly involving a gun.
When officers arrived they found the suspect, McGraw, in the lobby with two men on top of him, holding him down.
The officer spoke with the front desk employee who said that McGraw came into the hotel wearing a plastic bag over his head, jumped over the counter and immediately said he had a gun and to give him all the money in the cash register. The clerk said they did not see a gun and that McGraw smelled of alcohol.
The clerk got between McGraw and the register and yelled for help as McGraw searched the cabinets looking for the register. She tried to call 911 but McGraw removed the phone from her hand, picked up a white container and tried to hit her with it. The clerk yelled for help as she fought back.
A bystander walked into the lobby, grabbed McGraw and brought him to the ground. A guest later told officers he heard the commotion outside his room, came outside and assisted the other man with holding McGraw down.
Officer recovered the plastic bag and gloves McGraw had worn and a four-inch long clear glass pipe with a burnt end the officers suspect McGraw used to smoke crack-cocaine. On a Preliminary Breath Test, McGraw blew a 0.13.
At his initial appearance on Friday, McGraw's bail was set at $500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 10.
