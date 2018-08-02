BURLINGTON — By being in the right place at the right time, a Burlington woman likely saved a young girl’s life Thursday afternoon.
Tracy Carpenter, 43, of Burlington, was at the dog park in Burlington, along Calumet Street, when a young girl ran over yelling that another girl was in the Fox River, near the dog park.
“Like any mom, I started running,” Carpenter said.
She could see the girl and she knew right away they needed to call 911. She handed off her phone to another woman and then jumped in the river to get to the girl, Carpenter said.
The 10-year-old girl, also from Burlington, looked like she was about to go under right before Carpenter got to the girl, Carpenter said.
Carpenter was able to safely get the girl to a small island in the river and from there city firefighters were able to rescue them by positioning crews from above the river on the railroad trestle and then lowering a ladder down for them to climb up. They used a harness for the girl, who was weak and shaky, Carpenter said.
Carpenter, who is a massage therapist and has had CPR training, said she is currently enrolled at Gateway Technical College, training to be a nurse.
After the girl was helped from the river, she was taken by Burlington Rescue crews to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington to be checked over, according to police on scene. The call came in at about 4:26 p.m., according to authorities on scene.
As for Carpenter, she is glad she was able to help.
“I’m glad we came to the dog park today,” said Carpenter.
What a brave and heroic woman. Happy to hear the little girl will be ok as well.
True heroism. We all like to think we would all do the same thing when put to the test.
Tracy's act of kindness and concern just proved that not all angels have wings.
God bless you, Tracy, for saving this little girl! So nice to hear something positive for once.
Tracy Carpenter is the ****
Great job Tracy! You are a hero. Not everyone in the right place would have been able to do what you did.[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Good news for a change!
