Girl dies in possible drowning at Jellystone Park's Bear Paw Beach, Caledonia Police report

The Caledonia Police Department reported that the CPD and the Caledonia Fire Department were called to Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road, at 5:47 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival,” the CPD reported, “it was discovered that a 6-year-old female had been under water for an undetermined amount of time. The Caledonia Fire Department started life-saving efforts and then transported the victim to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”