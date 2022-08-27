Girl dies in possible drowning at Jellystone Park's Bear Paw Beach, Caledonia Police report

CALEDONIA — A 6-year-old girl died at Jellystone Park’s Bear Paw Beach Saturday afternoon.
The Caledonia Police Department reported that the CPD and the Caledonia Fire Department were called to Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road, at 5:47 p.m. Saturday.
“Upon arrival,” the CPD
reported, “it was discovered that a 6-year-old female had been under water for an undetermined amount of time. The Caledonia Fire Department started life-saving efforts and then transported the victim to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”
An investigation is ongoing.
“Please keep everyone affected by this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers,” concluded a release from CPD Deputy Chief Shawn Engleman.
Summer sun and watery fun
Incoming!
Dominic Lawrence plays a game of human Battleship Monday at Polzin Park, 2246 Mead Street. The Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Department is currently doing a Disneyland theme week. Monday's theme was Adventureland, which included the game of human Battleship as well as human Hungry Hungry Hippos earlier in the day.
Alex Rodriguez
Dive in!
From left: Charles Banski swims as Parker Manes and Nathan Reiner head into the water toward the shore Monday after playing on Adventure Island, an inflatable obstacle course located in Bear Paw Beach,
10006 Seven Mile Road in Caledonia.
Alex Rodriguez
Amira Lott
Amira Lott plays in the he sand Monday at Bear Paw Beach.
Alex Rodriguez
Charley and Piper Waszak
Charley Waszak, left, is being buried in the sand by her little sister, Piper Monday at Bear Paw Beach.
Alex Rodriguez
Big Pillow
A group of boys bounce around a giant inflatable pillow July 18 at Bear Paw Beach, an amenity-filled area of Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia.
Alex Rodriguez
Come get me!
Humberto Tello waits at the edge of Adventure Island, an inflatable obstacle course at Bear Paw Beach, for his mom, who was on the shore, to carry him back Monday.
Alex Rodriguez
Chilling on Adventure Island
Alex Rodriguez
Top of the island
Alex Rodriguez
Bouncing
Kids bounce July 18 at Bear Paw Beach, which opened in summer 2019 on the grounds of Jellystone Park in Caledonia.
Alex Rodriguez
Rose Bodnar
Rose Bodnar holds up a drawing she drew Monday at Smolenski Park, 428 S Stuart road. The Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Department is having a spirit week for younger children at their parks. Monday was Pajama day. Kids at the park drew their favorite pair of pajamas, most of them drew the ones they were wearing.
Alex Rodriguez
Yaretzy Carmona
Yaretzy Carmona plays human Battleship as a part of Adventureland day Monday at Polzin Park, 2246 Mead Street.
Alex Rodriguez
Take this!
a group of kids play human Battleship as a part of Adventureland day Monday at Polzin Park, 2246 Mead Street.
Alex Rodriguez
Da'Ryius McPherson
Da'Ryius McPherson plays human Battleship as a part of Adventureland day Monday at Polzin Park, 2246 Mead Street.
Alex Rodriguez
Dominic Lawrence
Alex Rodriguez
