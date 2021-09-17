'Gimme dat money' | Teen accused of involvement in Labor Day triple shooting on Racine Street

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of being involved in an armed robbery and triple shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at the 1200 block of Racine Street.
Lacrelle J. Clay Jr., 17, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempt armed robbery and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 6, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Racine Street for a shooting.
Upon arrival, the officers came in contact with two men who had been shot, one in the ankle and the other in the arm, leg and torso. A third person, identified as Clay, was found in the rear yard of a house in the 1200 block of Racine Street with a gunshot wound to his torso and leg. He also had more than $7,000 on him.
Both Clay and one of the other men were transported to the hospital by Flight for Life.
An investigator found a gun around 10 feet away from where Clay was with an empty magazine. A mask was also found near Clay.
A car driven by one of the men had around 20 gunshot holes in the side as well as a significant amount of blood on the driver's seat and center console. There was also blood on the ground around the car.
A man told officers he was present at the time of the shooting. He said a man attempted to grab one of the men who was outside the car and a struggle ensued with shots being fired.
One of the men who was shot told officers three men rushed him from the yard area. One of them grabbed him and said "Up your pockets, gimme dat money." He tried to fight back and then was hit in the head by a hard object and shot in the foot.
A video shown to the officers showed Clay limping into the backyard of a residence after the incident.
On Sept. 9, one of the men spoke to an officer at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was being treated for his gunshot wounds. He said he fled from the car and one of the robbers was lying on the ground and shot at him several times. He screamed at the man to stop shooting but he continued.
Clay was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.