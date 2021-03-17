Giese received three minor reprimands related to 2019 errors, leading to two-day suspension in 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT — A group making a documentary about the police shooting death of Ty’Rese West is continuing to seek the release of personnel records related to Sgt. Eric Giese, the Mount Pleasant Police Department officer who was ruled to have acted in self-defense by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in shooting West.
Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.
The next hearings in the documentary makers’ civil lawsuits against the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Racine Police Department, seeking more documentation related to West’s death and Giese, are scheduled for Thursday, March 18.
To date, Mount Pleasant has not released Giese’s file on request, only having released the commendations the officer received. But a few pieces of that record appear to have been made public after Giese spoke about reprimands he had received as part of an interview with an attorney regarding a civil lawsuit.
Giese was reprimanded in early 2020, simultaneously, for three separate 2019 incidents, leading to a two-day unpaid suspension. None of the incidents were related to the June 15, 2019 death of West, who was 18, or the injuries a Mount Pleasant man, Michael Kowalczuk, suffered in 2013 as Kowalczuk resisted arrest after being pulled over by Giese; Kowalczuk’s family believes Giese acted with excessive force.
Both the West shooting and the Kowalczuk incident have led to ongoing civil suits against the Village of Mount Pleasant.
The first known incident that led to a reprimand for Giese occurred in April 2019. The second and third incidents were in June 2019, the same month West was killed; West had fled from Giese when Giese tried to stop him for riding his bicycle without a light in the early-morning hours of June 15.
Giese was not reprimanded for any of this until March 2020, as part of an internal investigation.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens and the Village of Mount Pleasant did not reply to questions asking why reprimands for incidents from spring 2019 were not given until nine months later.
According to a transcript of a June 5, 2020, interview by an attorney working with Kowalczuk, Giese said that the two-day suspension was the only suspension he’d received since becoming a police officer 14 years prior.
‘A confliction of thought’
In April 2019, Giese performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver during a vehicle pursuit.
A Washington Post report describes PIT maneuvers as “a tactical driving maneuver” in which “the pursuing officer uses the cruiser to push the fleeing vehicle’s rear end sideways, sending it into a spin and ending the pursuit. But the tactic can have deadly consequences.”
In the transcript of the interview obtained by The Journal Times, Giese said “that multiple squads (police vehicles) … were damaged in total due to the ramming of the suspect’s vehicle into squads.”
The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not train in PIT maneuvers, which have fallen out of use with law enforcement nationwide due to the risk.
From 2016 through August 2020, nine people died as a result of a PIT maneuver in the U.S. and at least 30 people (including some bystanders) have died as a result of a PIT maneuver, according to Washington Post reporting.
During a virtual interview with an attorney regarding the Kowalczuk lawsuit, a transcript of which has been obtained by The Journal Times, Giese was asked “what were you reprimanded for?” specifically regarding the PIT maneuver.
Giese replied: “For the justification for the PIT and not being trained by law enforcement, by a law enforcement board, but I was trained from the military. So a confliction of thought,” referring to having been trained in PIT during his time in the military.
Giese served in the National Guard from 1997-2015 and in the Marine Corps from 1991-1995. While on active duty as a Marine, Giese reported seeing combat in 1992 and 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia. While serving in Iraq with the National Guard, Giese reported having been fired upon but never fired back.
In October 2006, Giese was hired by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and completed the police academy in spring 2007.
When The Journal Times requested “Record of damage to vehicles/property, both public and private, and injuries if any occurred regarding April 2019 PIT maneuver,” the Village of Mount Pleasant provided an auto body shop’s estimate to repair only one vehicle: Giese’s squad, a 2014 Ford Explorer Utility Police Interceptor.
It took nine days to repair the damage and cost $9,146.87, according to that estimate.
For the PIT maneuver, Giese received a one-day suspension.
According to documents The Journal Times received via open records request, Giese is one of the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s vehicle pursuit training instructors. Training sessions, taught by Giese, had been held in April 2019 and May 2019.
The Journal Times had requested “Mount Pleasant Police Department’s regulations/training documents regarding vehicular pursuits,” but no such documentation was provided as a result of the open records request.
Second and third incidents
In June 2019, Giese did not “ask for speeds” during a pursuit, which means that he “did not get on the radio and ask how fast the vehicle was going,” according to the interview transcript.
For that, Giese received a written reprimand.
Also in June 2019, Giese received a one-day suspension for failing to secure his squad car.
For that, Giese received another one-day suspension that was combined with the first suspension related to the PIT.