Giese received three minor reprimands related to 2019 errors, leading to two-day suspension in 2020

Giese was reprimanded in early 2020, simultaneously, for three separate 2019 incidents, leading to a two-day unpaid suspension. None of the incidents were related to the June 15, 2019 death of West, who was 18, or the injuries a Mount Pleasant man, Michael Kowalczuk, suffered in 2013 as Kowalczuk resisted arrest after being pulled over by Giese; Kowalczuk’s family believes Giese acted with excessive force.

Both the West shooting and the Kowalczuk incident have led to ongoing civil suits against the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The first known incident that led to a reprimand for Giese occurred in April 2019. The second and third incidents were in June 2019, the same month West was killed; West had fled from Giese when Giese tried to stop him for riding his bicycle without a light in the early-morning hours of June 15.

Giese was not reprimanded for any of this until March 2020, as part of an internal investigation.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens and the Village of Mount Pleasant did not reply to questions asking why reprimands for incidents from spring 2019 were not given until nine months later.