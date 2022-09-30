 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Get in, let's go have fun" said woman before allegedly driving three children around while drunk

UNION GROVE — “Get in, let’s go have fun,” a woman reportedly said before she was accused of driving drunk on a walking path with three children in the car.

Denise Naeve

Naeve

Denise F. Naeve, 53, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle (as a first offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a black SUV driving recklessly on a walking/biking path.

The deputies arrived and met with the complainant who pointed out the SUV that tried to reverse its way out of the path. The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed three children who tried to help the vehicle back out of the path. One of them said Naeve told the two other boys “Get in, let’s go have fun.”

All three told her not to drive.

Naeve was initially loud and agitated, questioning why deputies were contacting her. She acknowledged that the three boys had been with her and further said her plan was to drive on the path and turn around at the end, but a person yelled at her. She admitted to drinking three Miller Lites before driving. She submitted a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.131, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

Naeve was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

