"Get in, let's go have fun" said woman before allegedly driving three children around while drunk

UNION GROVE — “Get in, let’s go have fun,” a woman reportedly said before she was accused of driving drunk on a walking path with three children in the car.
Denise F. Naeve, 53, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle (as a first offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a black SUV driving recklessly on a walking/biking path.
The deputies arrived and met with the complainant who pointed out the SUV that tried to reverse its way out of the path. The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed three children who tried to help the vehicle back out of the path. One of them said Naeve told the two other boys “Get in, let’s go have fun.”
Naeve was initially loud and agitated, questioning why deputies were contacting her. She acknowledged that the three boys had been with her and further said her plan was to drive on the path and turn around at the end, but a person yelled at her. She admitted to drinking three Miller Lites before driving. She submitted a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.131, well above the legal limit of 0.08.
Naeve was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Benjamin A. Fish
Benjamin A. Fish, 2000 block of 51st Drive, Union Grove, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony theft of movable property (between $5,000-$10,000), criminal trespass to energy provider property.
Trevor A. George
Trevor A. George, 400 block of Bonita Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah L. Hattix
Elijah L. Hattix, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Denise F. Naeve, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Ronald Keith Stringfellow
Ronald Keith Stringfellow, 9100 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eric D. Vigor
Eric D. Vigor, 200 block of Bridge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
