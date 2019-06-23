The vision statement of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
The recent shooting of Tyrese West on June 15, 2019 by a Mount Pleasant Police officer highlights the fact that we still have much work to do.
This incident shines light on the fact that police encounters with African Americans are often escalated-even to the point of death.
We are currently seeing images from Phoenix, where a pregnant African American mother had a handgun shoved in the face of her and her children while the officer yelled that he would blow her (expletive) head off.
This is the escalation that is not a regular occurrence between others and law enforcement.
The veil of secrecy after incidents such as this only fuels the suspicion of the community, and make already strained relations even worse. Why pay taxpayer money for body cameras only to have policies that give officers the option whether to wear them or not?
As the NAACP Racine Branch president, I have been working tirelessly since the shooting of Donte Shannon to ensure that all local law enforcement have body cameras in use-so that transparency exists in a time like this. The department has body cameras, but where is the footage? Where is the footage from local businesses and houses?
What non-lethal methods were used to defuse the situation?
But most importantly, why do people of color stand the risk of dying when encountering police; whether it’s from holding a wallet like Amadou Diallo, or holding a cell phone like Stephon Clark!
The Racine Branch NAACP has worked throughout its history with local law enforcement to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement.
We look forward to continuing to tackle this challenge. The Racine Branch of the NAACP sends its sincere condolences to the family of Tyrese West.
I'm calling NO GUTS on the part of the jt editors for cutting off comments on the tryrese west story. I would like to know who paid for those professional made signs and pictures they just happened to have 3 days after the incident. Just askin'
Law enforcement continues to stoke public anxiety in this case by refusing to disclose whether body camera footage exist of this incident. The public paid for the body cameras and they have a right to know whether a body camera was in use or not. If there exist any body camera evidence , whether exculpatory or incriminating would be subject to release upon conditions relevant to any investigations of the incident. Unfortunately, law enforcement has chosen an inflammatory path of silence in regard to the use of body cameras in this incident Silence and uncertainty never plays well with the public.
The fact you are "inflamed" is 100% irrelevant.
Many innocent people are injured and killed by fleeing suspects in car crashes or hostage situations. When a suspect resists or flees, especially an armed suspect, the police have a duty to public safety use lethal force.
How do you even know that the footage exists. Mount Pleasant does not require officers to wear body cams.
Can you imagine if we were to use the same racist remarks regarding the shooting of a white police officer by a black man, the uproar, let alone the RJT wouldn't even publish it. Take your race baiting and go elsewhere. We're sick of it!
Its all about money. The more noise they can make, the pressure out on city officials, the more tax money they get their greedy little hands on. Raising a criminal is like buying a lottery ticket.
The two most racist commenters come on this newspaper website and accuse others and this newspaper of what they do to anything they don't agree with. Freedom of speech is only for them and people's who look like them. A person is killed by the police but we don't need no transparency just take them for their word and move on. What a shield!
Bad week for the citizens and law enforcement in Racine. No need to depend on your Mayor....he's busy celebrating drinking beer.
jahaahaa your so biased and warped that YOU are irrelevant ...Your small world that you live in shows in your ignorant post! Loud mouthed agitators take over anything involved with a police shooting ..particularly when a black suspect is shot. You and the few go on the attack on the police... When many already Know many of those facts.. The point is coming soon that no one will want to be a police officer...Facts the Man was armed, he ran, he refused to comply and the threat was real and was stopped! Maybe You should be a cop!! jhaha... but you would never be mentally stable enough to qualify... You are a agitator jahaaha....just like the racist divisive few that stir the pot of divisiveness like Hicks who try to imply some type of cover up.. shame on you folks who do that...
Why is this area of the city part of mount Pleasant? Get ready for a big lawsuit in a little town. Release the cam!
I say release the footage of this incident. Pretty sure it would clear the officers actions from this thug.
Why does this paper and others keep giving NAACP the free range to rant and spew false statements inciting racism ...but it is racist talk on the part of the naacp..that who is racist here... enough of the political posturing with the throwing out of words and accusations without ant facts... Hicks is racist and this paper allows this type of divisive talk all the time without any questions at all of Hicks! shame!! he had a GUN...got it!!
