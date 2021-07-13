Gas station shootings are Racine County's sixth and seventh homicides in 2021

RACINE COUNTY — The fatal shooting that occurred at Pilot Travel Center on Tuesday morning was Racine County’s sixth homicide of the year and the second homicide to occur at a county gas station.

A woman who had been driving by the Pilot station was also was reportedly shot at, but escaped uninjured.

The killing of the suspected shooter by an undercover Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator — who coincidentally was pumping gas at the Mobil gas station in Franksville, east of the Pilot Travel Center, when the shooter allegedly opened fire on the investigator — would then be the seventh homicide.

Homicide is a legal term for any killing. It is expected that the sheriff’s investigator will be found to have acted in self-defense and in line with his duties as an officer of the law.

Authorities referred to the shootings as an “active shooter incident” that could have been much more deadly had the shooter — identified as a 32-year-old from Hartland whose name has not been released — not been stopped by the RCSO investigator.

During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said: “The heroic actions of our investigator saved lives today.”