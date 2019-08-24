{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A garage fire that reportedly caused $15,000 in damage to a detached garage on the 1700 block of Connolly Avenue Thursday morning is "under investigation," according to the Racine Fire Department.

Nobody was at the home at the time of the fire, the fire department stated, and information was provided by neighbors.

The owner of the home, Winter Garden Trading Company LLC, has a North Hollywood, California, address listed on county documents.

Connolly Avenue is a two-block north-south road four blocks east of Solbraa Park and four blocks west of N. Owen Davies Park.

The Racine Fire Department asked the public to contact the department with any information related to the fire.

