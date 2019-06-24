RACINE — A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with four criminal charges following an alleged crime spree involving stolen vehicles, high-speed chases and other thefts in Racine County.
Zamontae Burch was charged with burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, a felony; operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as party to a crime, a felony; misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent; and obstructing an officer, also a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:37 a.m. May 28, codefendants Burch and someone identified in the complaint only as DM, also age 16, and two other people were riding in a stolen blue Ford Focus in the area of highways 31 and 38, near the Caledonia/Mount Pleasant border. The vehicle had been called in as a reckless driver; when officers went to intervene, the vehicle had been operating at 85 mph in a 45 mph zone. As officers tried to pull the Ford over, its speed increased to 103 mph, which caused the first pursuing officer to lose control of his vehicle and have an accident.
Additional marked squads encountered the Ford near Highway 38 and Five Mile Road in Caledonia, and it crashed into a tree in the 7000 block of Highway 38. Officers saw four occupants flee from the vehicle, and they disregarded officers’ orders to stop. Police found a police-style baton, switchblade knife, 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, two victims’ bank cards, miscellaneous keys including keys to a Buick, Toyota and Mercury; and eight mobile phones. Police later learned the Ford had been stolen in Milwaukee. DM reportedly was injured in the crash of the stolen Ford.
Second stolen car
The same day, Burch and DM reportedly stole a vehicle from a home in the 11000 block of 6½ Mile Road.
Following the crash of the Ford, DM and Burch found a vehicle that was open that had no keys in it — but they used a garage door opener to gain access to the garage where they found a Buick Enclave which was open and had keys in it. They stole that car with Burch driving and took it to Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police officers recovered the Buick following a high-speed chase involving the juvenile codefendants.
DM stated that he had been in the Ford with a group of individuals had been driving around in it and had checked about 10 to 20 cars to see if they were locked, finding about four to six unlocked. Police recovered eight mobile phones in that vehicle. Burch was found with $180 in counterfeit $20 bills.
Burch could face up to 7½ years in prison for the burglary charge and three years on the felony charge of operating without consent. He has been assigned a July 3 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court. He remained in juvenile custody as of Monday.
