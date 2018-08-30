What's Next?

If convicted, Kathleen Fetek of Racine faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s U.S. Attorney’s Office. She would also face up to three years supervision after her release and be forced to pay the victims of the crime restitution.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 5 at the Milwaukee Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave.