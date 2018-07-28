WATERFORD — A police doughnut-eating contest is part of the scheduled fun for the Aug. 5 first ever Waterford Police Department Gala.
The gala, which costs $50 to attend, will benefit the resurrection of the Waterford Police Department Reserve Unit, which is made up of volunteers who cannot make arrests but help out police with crowd control and traffic. Although the unit is volunteer-only, it still needs funding for insurance purposes.
“We need the manpower,” said Town of Waterford Supervisor Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, who is organizing the gala. “They’re a bunch of great guys.”
The Waterford Police Department serves both the Town and Village of Waterford.
Live music, a buffet, live and silent auctions, a cash bar and a performance from ComedySportz is in store for the gala, which is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. But the attraction Jendusa-Nicolai is most enthusiastic about was the police doughnut-eating contest, a play on the age-old cliché of police munching on the pastries.
“I’m going to make sure the doughnuts have extra cream and jelly,” Jendusa-Nicolai joked.
Jendusa-Nicolai said if the gala is successful enough, surplus money could be used to fund a security officer at Waterford High School, something the school has lacked for a number of years. In the past, the Village and Town of Waterford and the Village of Rochester and the school district divided the cost of the officer, but Jendusa-Nicolai said the school needs “a more permanent solution.”
Tickets to the gala are available through Tuesday at the Waterford Town Hall and Police Department, 415 N. Milwaukee St. and Hilltop Restaurant, 6812 N. Tichigan Road. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution or has a question, can call Jendusa-Nicolai at 414-254-8374.
“For me, being civic-minded is helping out your community, it’s helping out your Police Department,” Jendusa-Nicolai said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
RPD should enter the contest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.