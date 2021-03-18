RACINE — “All available units, subject with a gun … Wearing what appears to be a bulletproof vest,” a dispatcher’s voice tells Racine Police Sgt. Joe Spaulding.

Three massive projection screens light up after the dispatcher’s voice fades away. A woman runs up, frantic, stumbling over her words as she says someone ran inside and started shooting. Spaulding, speaking at the projection screen, asks what the shooter looked like but is told nothing.

The scene changes, now inside the building. Spaulding — who called for backup and has pulled a firearm, a Glock with a magazine loaded with CO2 so it can simulate recoil without posing any real danger — moves through a maze of cubicles finds a man, shot in the abdomen but conscious. The man says saying there’s someone with a gun. Spaulding asks “What does he look like?” but doesn’t get a reply from the simulation. A gunshot is heard.

Turning a corner, there’s a man crawling on the floor out of an office. Spaulding calls for the man to crawl toward him right as another man pops out from inside the office. He’s holding a rifle.

Spaulding orders the man to drop the rifle. He doesn’t listen and shoots the crawling man in the head. Virtual blood splatters on the floor. Spaulding pulls the trigger. Sensors recognize that he’s pointing the gun accurately. The rifleman falls to the ground.

But then more gunshots are heard. The rifleman and the crawling man had been on the left of the three projection screens. A second shooter had popped up to Spaulding’s right, getting off several shots before Spaulding realized there was another gunman, turned and fired. Before the second gunman fell, he’d fired a half-dozen shots. Had this simulation been real, Spaulding would be lucky to be alive.

It was one of dozens of scenarios the Racine Police Department is now able to train its 180 or so officers with using its new VirTra simulator. The $170,000 system, designed primarily for use-of-force and de-escalation training, was installed earlier this month on the third floor of the Racine City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

Cutting-edge

Unlike older training simulators, with VirTra, the officer controlling the computer that’s running the simulation can choose from a number of next steps depending on how the officer going through the training acts. So, if an officer reacts aggressively, the next scene can show the actors responding aggressively in turn, a closer simulation to real life.

But, if the officer is “communicating really well,” said Sgt. Kevin Sell, one of a handful of Racine officers already trained to use the program, “I could possibly de-escalate the scenario to give them that positive feedback if they’re doing something really well, to reinforce that positive behavior.”

Sell added: “Communication is one of the hardest things to train.”

The three-screen display that reaches to the periphery of the trainee’s vision “enables our officers to get into a simulator where they are immersed in a scenario … that can change on the fly” and “lets you use all the tools on your belt,” Sell said.

Less-sophisticated simulators are infantile in comparison; officers found it difficult to take them seriously. The prerecorded scenes didn’t respond to how the trainee acts. The officer could be screaming at the actor on the screen or walk away from the training entirely, and video wouldn’t change.

“I’ve trained with a lot of simulators throughout my police career and a lot of them are just ‘Press Play’ and no matter how the officer behaves or reacts, it’s the same thing. It’s just like running through a movie,” Sgt. Chad Melby said. “The term cutting-edge gets thrown around a lot, but truly this is on the forefront of training.”

RPD officers say they aren’t aware of another police department in the state with a system like this. They plan on allowing officers from other, nearby departments to use it for training as well, although the Racine County Sheriff's Office does have a similar virtual reality system that uses goggles rather than screens to immerse deputies in prerecorded scenarios.

Melby said he hopes soon-to-be officers going through the police academy get to use it to as training before they go into the field. There are also scenarios for dealing with someone having a mental health crisis, which could be used as training for teachers; there’s an hourlong course programmed for training on working with people on the autism spectrum.

“I don’t want it to be a resource for just the Racine Police Department,” Melby said. The RPD hopes that community groups will use the technology, either for training or to get a better understanding of policing.

Melby said it’s likely Racine Police officers will be required to go through VirTra trainings a couple times a year. That way, Sell said, officers "can go out onto the street more confident and have their abilities raised to a level where they can go out and they can communicate well to the public, and can be through stressful situations because they’ve been through very similar ones in training.”

Options

The active-shooter scenario was the second one shown to media Thursday. The first was much calmer, but still serious.

A woman had been “acting weird” and wouldn’t put down scissors she’d been holding, scaring her coworkers.

When Spaulding “arrives” on scene, he meets with the woman and talks her down, calmly asks her what is wrong, tells her coworkers to keep their distance, gets her to put down the scissors and agree to go to a hospital for treatment.

“We use communication on every single call. We seldom use the tools on our toolbelt,” Sell said, referring to his handcuffs, taser and gun. “Using your mouth is the most important tool to be able to use.”

Diana Panuncial contributed to this report.

