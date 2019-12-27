Friday Update: Suspect 'still on the run' after fatal Wind Lake shooting

TOWN OF NORWAY — The man shot in a home invasion near Gary's Wind Lake Bar, 25716 W. Loomis Road, died from his wounds Thursday night, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

And as of 9 a.m. Friday, the shooting suspect was still at large, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan with the Wisconsin license plate AFV-9734. He was reportedly headed east on Loomis Road.

Schmaling cautioned that anyone who sees Hoffmann or his vehicle should not approach him but call 911.

"He is still on the run," Schmaling said just after 9 a.m. Friday. "We are asking our communities that if they see him, his vehicle or have any information regarding his whereabouts to not approach but, rather, to notify law enforcement immediately. Troy Hoffmann is armed and dangerous."

Those who know Hoffman's whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330.

According to online court records from a 2017 civil case, his last address is listed as New Berlin. It does not appear Hoffmann had a past criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.