Friday chase through county started at Douglas Avenue McDonalds, charges filed
Friday chase through county started at Douglas Avenue McDonalds, charges filed

RACINE COUNTY — The alleged driver of a vehicle that took law enforcement on a chase through parts of Racine and Milwaukee counties on Friday was charged Monday with two felony counts.

Marc G. Sanchez, 20, of Zion, Ill., is charged with two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Sanchez faces several additional charges in relation to the pursuit, including failing to stop at a stop sign, operating left of center, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating without a valid license.

A $5,000 cash bond was set in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. In addition to Sanchez, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who have not been identified also were reportedly in the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two of the occupants of the vehicle were wanted on $1 million bonds related to an incident in Waukegan, Ill.

According to the criminal complaint:

The chase began when Racine Police attempted to stop a silver Mitsubishi after it went through the drive thru at McDonald’s, 5125 Douglas Ave. Police believed that Zachery Zavala, a Racine resident who is a suspect in a discharge of a weapon incident in Waukegan, was inside the vehicle.

Police later found that a woman was driving the car at that time. She pulled over after turning out of the McDonald’s parking lot but Sanchez got out, told her to get in the back and sped away.

Three Racine Police squad cars chased the SUV north on Douglas as it accelerated. The pursuit continued on 3 Mile Road to Green Bay Road to 4 Mile Road, back to Green Bay and on to 7 Mile Road where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

A State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle at about 5 p.m. on West Oakwood Road in Milwaukee County and began pursuing it. The SUV was traveling against traffic and almost struck another trooper in an attempt to avoid tire deflation devices meant to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle lost its rear passenger tire but continued speeding away on three tires and one rim. The vehicle headed south on 76th Street and back toward 7 Mile Road. It then turned south on Highway 45 and west on Bennet Road. When Sanchez attempted to turn onto Britton Road, he was stopped by one of the troopers who caused Sanchez to spin out toward a ditch in the Town of Norway. The SUV came to rest on its roof.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 11 at the Law Enforcement Center.

