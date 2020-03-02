Friday chase through county started at Douglas Avenue McDonalds, charges filed

RACINE COUNTY — The alleged driver of a vehicle that took law enforcement on a chase through parts of Racine and Milwaukee counties on Friday was charged Monday with two felony counts.
Marc G. Sanchez, 20, of Zion, Ill., is charged with two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Sanchez faces several additional charges in relation to the pursuit, including failing to stop at a stop sign, operating left of center, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating without a valid license.
A $5,000 cash bond was set in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. In addition to Sanchez, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who have not been identified also were reportedly in the vehicle.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two of the occupants of the vehicle were wanted on $1 million bonds related to an incident in Waukegan, Ill.
According to the criminal complaint:
The chase began when Racine Police attempted to stop a silver Mitsubishi after it went through the drive thru at McDonald’s, 5125 Douglas Ave. Police believed that Zachery Zavala, a Racine resident who is a suspect in a discharge of a weapon incident in Waukegan, was inside the vehicle.
Police later found that a woman was driving the car at that time. She pulled over after turning out of the McDonald’s parking lot but Sanchez got out, told her to get in the back and sped away.
Three Racine Police squad cars chased the SUV north on Douglas as it accelerated. The pursuit continued on 3 Mile Road to Green Bay Road to 4 Mile Road, back to Green Bay and on to 7 Mile Road where officers lost sight of the vehicle.
A State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle at about 5 p.m. on West Oakwood Road in Milwaukee County and began pursuing it. The SUV was traveling against traffic and almost struck another trooper in an attempt to avoid tire deflation devices meant to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle lost its rear passenger tire but continued speeding away on three tires and one rim. The vehicle headed south on 76th Street and back toward 7 Mile Road. It then turned south on Highway 45 and west on Bennet Road. When Sanchez attempted to turn onto Britton Road, he was stopped by one of the troopers who caused Sanchez to spin out toward a ditch in the Town of Norway. The SUV came to rest on its roof.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. March 11 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jonathan D Jones
Jonathan D Jones, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Emmanuel L McDaniel
Emmanuel L McDaniel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Zisirtike Z McMillian
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zisirtike Z McMillian, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Devonta I Caples
Devonta I Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan K Faultersack
Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Bill Jenkins
Bill (aka Donnell) Jenkins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angelo S Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angelo S Morris, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Elsander Phillips
Elsander (aka Makie) Phillips, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Paris J Watkins
Paris J Watkins, 4900 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.