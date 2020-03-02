Friday chase through county started at Douglas Avenue McDonalds, charges filed

RACINE COUNTY — The alleged driver of a vehicle that took law enforcement on a chase through parts of Racine and Milwaukee counties on Friday was charged Monday with two felony counts.

Marc G. Sanchez, 20, of Zion, Ill., is charged with two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Sanchez faces several additional charges in relation to the pursuit, including failing to stop at a stop sign, operating left of center, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating without a valid license.

A $5,000 cash bond was set in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. In addition to Sanchez, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who have not been identified also were reportedly in the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two of the occupants of the vehicle were wanted on $1 million bonds related to an incident in Waukegan, Ill.

According to the criminal complaint:

The chase began when Racine Police attempted to stop a silver Mitsubishi after it went through the drive thru at McDonald’s, 5125 Douglas Ave. Police believed that Zachery Zavala, a Racine resident who is a suspect in a discharge of a weapon incident in Waukegan, was inside the vehicle.