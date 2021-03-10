Fraud suspect allegedly breaks through attic wall to avoid arrest, but is caught anyway

ELKHORN — A suspect in numerous fraud investigations reportedly broke through an attic wall Monday while trying to evade Racine County law enforcement in Elkhorn.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office developed Michael Myers, 34, as a suspect in numerous fraud investigations in southeastern Wisconsin.

A warrant was acquired and it was served Monday on a home in the City of Elkhorn in Walworth County, according to a release from the RCSO. Carrying out the warrant was the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, along with law enforcement officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department.

While serving the search warrant, Myers was discovered to be in the attic and refused to surrender to law enforcement, the release said.