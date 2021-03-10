Fraud suspect allegedly breaks through attic wall to avoid arrest, but is caught anyway

ELKHORN — A suspect in numerous fraud investigations reportedly broke through an attic wall Monday while trying to evade Racine County law enforcement in Elkhorn.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office developed Michael Myers, 34, as a suspect in numerous fraud investigations in southeastern Wisconsin.
A warrant was acquired and it was served Monday on a home in the City of Elkhorn in Walworth County, according to a release from the RCSO. Carrying out the warrant was the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, along with law enforcement officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department.
While serving the search warrant, Myers was discovered to be in the attic and refused to surrender to law enforcement, the release said.
Additional resources were requested from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and City of Elkhorn Police Department, and the apartment building was evacuated. After about 90 minutes, Myers attempted to evade law enforcement by breaking through an attic wall and entering an adjoining neighbor’s residence.
Law enforcement was waiting in the neighbor’s apartment and took Myers into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Racine County Jail.
The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:
- Two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information
- Theft by fraud
- Three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping
This is an ongoing investigation as other victims have been identified in other jurisdictions throughout southeastern Wisconsin, officials said.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and City of Elkhorn Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and quick response during Monday’s incident,” the press release stated. If you’ve been the victim of fraud, visit identitytheft.gov. To report an incident of fraud, please contact local law enforcement. In Racine County, please call Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300 to speak with a deputy or officer.