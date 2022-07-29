Franksville man charged with 5th OWI; passenger was possibly overdosing

CALEDONIA — A Franksville man has been charged with his fifth OWI after allegedly driving while high on heroin and with an overdosing passenger.
Jeffrey A. Ouellette, 52, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense) and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 3 grams of heroin.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of Seven Mile Road and West River Road for a reckless driver swerving and driving into ditches.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Ouellette, and the passenger. The passenger was slumped on the floor, blue in the face, had shallow breathing and constricted pupils.
The passenger was removed from the car and given Narcan three times before being taken to the hospital.
Ouellette told officers he was "faded," and he appeared shaky and confused. He was sweating through his shirt, had puffy eyelids, and his voice was low and raspy. He admitted to taking crack cocaine earlier in the day. Inside of his wallet was a bindle that had 0.12 grams of heroin.
Ouellette claimed the heroin in his wallet was actually fentanyl. When asked what he planned to do to help the passenger during the overdose, he said he planned to drive him to his house, make him "suck his (expletive)" and then send him home.
At the hospital, the passenger said he and Ouellette were driving back from work in Milwaukee when Ouellette offered him heroin. He accepted it and did not remember anything after that.
Ouellette was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
