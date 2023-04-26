FRANKSVILLE — A Franksville man has been accused of firing an AR-15 2-3 times at another man's vehicle.

Dominic L. Irizarry, 27, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were sent to the 1600 block of 53rd Drive after a report of a civil dispute on Sunday.

A man reportedly told investigators that he arrived at the residence to grab some items that belonged to him and was gradually moving things out of a pole barn. He said he called the owner to open the door so he could get the rest of his things and two minutes later, Irizarry came out of the residence and told him to "get the (expletive) out of here."

Irizarry also threatened to shoot the man, the complaint said.

The officials who wrote the complaint said Irizarry walked back to the residence and came out with an AR-15, pointing it at the man and then fired several shots at the man's vehicle.

The man was able to pull out of the driveway without being hit, he reportedly told investigators.

The complaint said a deputy was able to call Irizarry, who reportedly came out of the house with his hands up and denied firing the AR-15 at the man. It said Irizarry claimed the man came at him with a baseball bat, and that the casings that were found at the scene were from the night before.

Irizarry was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

