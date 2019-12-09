Franklin man found guilty in killing of two employees, one from Racine

MILWAUKEE — A former Franklin business owner was convicted Friday of reckless homicide for killing two employees, one of them a Racine resident.
Matthew J. Neumann, 44, was found guilty Friday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, for the deaths of Robert C. Hajduk, 40, of Racine, and Richard L. Conklin, 35, of Milwaukee.
According to online court records, the jury deliberated for about 2 ½ hours before returning guilty verdicts at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. The trial began Dec. 2 and testimony continued through Thursday afternoon.
The two men, who worked for Neumann, were reported missing on Jan. 2-3 of this year. Their “heavily charred” bodies were found Jan. 10 in a burn pit on Neumann’s property in rural East Troy.
A witness reported a fire occurring at the property on either Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint. Neumann used the property, in the W2000 block of County Road J, west of Lake Beulah and about seven miles west of the Racine County line, for hunting.
On Jan. 2, police in Franklin and Milwaukee began investigating a Ford F-250 pickup belonging to Neumann that had been set on fire on a Milwaukee street. Investigators found a bullet hole in the burned vehicle.
Surveillance footage from a Mukwonago Home Depot shows Neumann purchasing charcoal, lighter fluid and wood on Jan. 3, according to police. The next day, Neumann and another man purchased more lighter fluid and charcoal.
Neumann is the former owner of Spot Free Cleaning, 8581 S. 27th St., Franklin. In May, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 31.