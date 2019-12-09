Franklin man found guilty in killing of two employees, one from Racine

MILWAUKEE — A former Franklin business owner was convicted Friday of reckless homicide for killing two employees, one of them a Racine resident.

Matthew J. Neumann, 44, was found guilty Friday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hiding a corpse, for the deaths of Robert C. Hajduk, 40, of Racine, and Richard L. Conklin, 35, of Milwaukee.

According to online court records, the jury deliberated for about 2 ½ hours before returning guilty verdicts at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. The trial began Dec. 2 and testimony continued through Thursday afternoon.

The two men, who worked for Neumann, were reported missing on Jan. 2-3 of this year. Their “heavily charred” bodies were found Jan. 10 in a burn pit on Neumann’s property in rural East Troy.

A witness reported a fire occurring at the property on either Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint. Neumann used the property, in the W2000 block of County Road J, west of Lake Beulah and about seven miles west of the Racine County line, for hunting.