Frank P. Crivello of Phoenix Investors Discusses Crime Reduction Through Urban & Rural Blight Removal

In 2015, Phoenix Investors partnered with the City of Milwaukee to demolish the abandoned and sprawling Interstate Forging Industries on Milwaukee’s near north side. It became immediately clear that the old plant had become an oasis for criminal activity given caches of stolen goods and vehicles, used needles, and spent bullets. The blighted complex became a haven for criminal activity that could easily be conducted out of public view. Once a source of jobs for the community, the plant shutdown had instead accelerated the neighborhood’s economic downtown.