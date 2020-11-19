Fourteen Racine residents face charges related to Chicago-connected drug trafficking ring

RACINE — Fourteen Racine residents have been charged in connection with a drug-trafficking ring that operated in Racine with ties to Chicago, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger announced Thursday.

The indictment charges the defendants with trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 28 grams of cocaine base in the form of “crack” cocaine. If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and up to 40 years in prison.

On Wednesday, federal, state and local law enforcement officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 10 of these defendants, according to a news release; the officers also executed search warrants in Racine.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized seven firearms, including a shotgun and ammunition; more than 200 grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than 50 grams of fentanyl, and various quantities of suboxone strips, oxycodone pills and PCP. Officers also seized about $8,000 in currency. No one was injured during the operation, according to law enforcement.