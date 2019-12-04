Four teens found in stolen car claim they thought driver worked for Uber

KENOSHA — Police cited four juveniles for curfew violations related to an alleged theft of a motor vehicle on Thanksgiving.
According to a Kenosha Police Department report, the owner reported the vehicle stolen from a driveway in the 2300 block of 50th Street around 7 a.m.
He had reportedly left the vehicle running and unattended.
Police located the vehicle in the 1600 block of 54th Street shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Police followed the vehicle, which was involved in a crash in the 1800 block of 52nd and striking a building in the 1900 block of 52nd Street. No one was injured.
The driver fled the scene, leaving four passengers, all teenagers.
The passengers told police they thought the driver was an Uber driver. Police said the passengers were not cooperative upon further questioning, however.
At least two of the teens had been involved in a recent case involving stolen vehicles, police said.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeremy McKinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
Tatianna C Nesbitt
Tatianna C Nesbitt, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.
George A Posanski
George A Posanski, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jasmine T Simpson
Jasmine T Simpson, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery.
Gary L Booker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gary L Booker, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Neil A Schwartz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Neil A Schwartz, 6600 block of Spring Hill Drive, Racine, unemployment compensation fraud to obtain benefits (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Melissa A Thomas
Melissa A Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elliot James Feldman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elliot James Feldman, 4700 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Dedrick L Flowers Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dedrick L Flowers Jr., 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rhea N Chacon
Rhea N Chacon, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
Todd D Dvorak
Todd D Dvorak, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shenita C Laury
Shenita C Laury, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.