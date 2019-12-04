Four teens found in stolen car claim they thought driver worked for Uber

KENOSHA — Police cited four juveniles for curfew violations related to an alleged theft of a motor vehicle on Thanksgiving.

According to a Kenosha Police Department report, the owner reported the vehicle stolen from a driveway in the 2300 block of 50th Street around 7 a.m.

He had reportedly left the vehicle running and unattended.

Police located the vehicle in the 1600 block of 54th Street shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Police followed the vehicle, which was involved in a crash in the 1800 block of 52nd and striking a building in the 1900 block of 52nd Street. No one was injured.

The driver fled the scene, leaving four passengers, all teenagers.

The passengers told police they thought the driver was an Uber driver. Police said the passengers were not cooperative upon further questioning, however.

At least two of the teens had been involved in a recent case involving stolen vehicles, police said.

