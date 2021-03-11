Four teens allegedly stole bank cards, were checking car doors before sunrise in Caledonia neighborhood

CALEDONIA — Four 18-year-olds from Milwaukee who allegedly checked car doors and stole multiple bank cards from vehicles in Caledonia have been arrested.

Xavier Hayes, 18, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both Earnest L. Julien, 18, and Trevon N. Malone, 18, were charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.

Keshaun D. Smith-Turner, 18, was charged with misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the 9800 block of Saratoga Drive as a caller said he saw three individuals checking car doors at 3:29 a.m. He said he saw a white sedan "creeping" down the street without headlights on and three people tried to get in his car. They left when a light was turned on in the house.

At 3:35 a.m., officers found the car on Vista Drive near Nicholson Road.