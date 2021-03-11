Four teens allegedly stole bank cards, were checking car doors before sunrise in Caledonia neighborhood

CALEDONIA — Four 18-year-olds from Milwaukee who allegedly checked car doors and stole multiple bank cards from vehicles in Caledonia have been arrested.
Xavier Hayes, 18, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.
Both Earnest L. Julien, 18, and Trevon N. Malone, 18, were charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.
Keshaun D. Smith-Turner, 18, was charged with misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to the 9800 block of Saratoga Drive as a caller said he saw three individuals checking car doors at 3:29 a.m. He said he saw a white sedan "creeping" down the street without headlights on and three people tried to get in his car. They left when a light was turned on in the house.
At 3:35 a.m., officers found the car on Vista Drive near Nicholson Road.
The front seat passenger was Malone and the rear passengers were Smith-Turner, Julien and Hayes. A search of the car revealed a marijuana shake, an Apple iPad and a debit card between the driver's seat and center console that didn't belong to anyone in the car. Three key fobs were found in the cup holders and officers learned from outside law enforcement agencies that they were associated with thefts being investigated. Various bank cards were found under the back passenger bench and a $3,100 business check was found that wasn't made out to any of the suspects. Officers also found two handguns in the locked glove box. All of the suspects denied knowing or possessing the two guns.
Hayes was given a $3,000 cash bond, both Julien and Malone were given a $2,000 cash bond, and Smith-Turner was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Hayes, Julien and Malone have a preliminary court hearing on March 17, and Smith-Turner has a status conference that same day, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
