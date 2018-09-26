Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Four people were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, which resulted in one car ending up on a front lawn on Main Street, occurred at the intersection of Main and Augusta streets at approximately 12:30 p.m.

One car had three people in it and the other had just a driver. All were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be not critical injuries, according to police.

One car reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Augusta Street, according to police.

