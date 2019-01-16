KENOSHA COUNTY — Four Racine residents charged with first-degree homicide after a reported home invasion that left one man dead and three people shot in the Town of Wheatland pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 20, of the 2800 block of Hayes Avenue, Anthony Lee Harris II, 23, of the 3900 block of Green Street and Demarco Hudson, 17, of the 1000 block of Davis Place all entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, armed burglary with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Markeith Wilson, 20, of the 2500 block of Pinehurst Avenue also pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary with a dangerous weapon.
All four men remained in custody on $1 million cash bonds, online records show. A judicial pretrial is scheduled for March 27 at the Kenosha Courthouse, 912 56th St., Kenosha.
Robbery gone wrong
According to the criminal complaints, Harris told law enforcement that on Nov. 14, the four suspects went to 23-year-old Joseph Riley’s Wheatland home to rob him of marijuana and money, but Riley refused to open the door.
The next day, Harris said the four men smoked marijuana before driving back to Riley’s home in the 31000 block of 71st Street. Harris, Hudson and Wilson then kicked down the door while Sanchez hid in nearby bushes.
Harris and Riley immediately began shooting at each other, according to an eyewitness who had been in the house but fled the scene.
Wilson, Hudson, Riley and a female who had been at the house were all shot. Riley died that night and was found in his home by a Kenosha Sheriff's deputy. The woman who was shot reported nine bullet wounds. She survived after treatment at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The four defendants then fled the scene in an SUV and realized that Wilson and Hudson had both been shot. Finding no nearby hospitals, Sanchez dropped Wilson and Hudson off at a gas station/McDonald’s in Paddock Lake and called 911 so the two could receive medical attention.
Harris reportedly told police that Wilson and Hudson agreed to take the blame for the attempted robbery.
All four men were reportedly arrested within 72 hours of the shooting.