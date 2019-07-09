RACINE — Four people have been arrested in connection with a June 29 bank robbery at a Racine Wells Fargo branch, Racine Police announced Tuesday afternoon.
William Howell, 19, Donterious Robb, 23, George Pearson-Robb, 19, and Lamarra Powell, 18, allegedly kidnapped an employee of the bank, located 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and held the employee overnight to gain access to the bank the next morning.
The quartet then went into the bank and stole "an undisclosed amount of cash," police stated.
Police responded to the bank at 6:42 a.m. June 29, more than two hours before the branch opened that day. Police have refused to say when they believe the suspects initially entered the bank or how much money was taken.
The suspects had not been formally charged as of Tuesday, but police have referred to the county district attorney suggested charges of kidnapping and robbery to a financial institution for Howell, Robb and Pearson-Robb. Police have referred charges of kidnapping and robbery to a financial institution as party to a crime for Powell.
The Police Department did not indicate where the suspects are from.
The FBI, the Kenosha Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Robbery Task Force aided the investigation.
