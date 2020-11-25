Four Racine Police officers currently positive for COVID-19, three more awaiting test results

RACINE — It looks like the Racine Police Department has missed the worst of the pandemic’s second wave, so far.

The RPD has four officers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others are awaiting test results as of Tuesday.

“We’re not happy with anyone having COVID,” Sgt. Chad Melby said. “But considering the number of cases in the community right now, we’re okay.”

The numbers have fluctuated during the pandemic, Melby added, but they have been lucky so far with a low rate of officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The RPD has about 177 sworn staff and 30 full-time non-sworn staff. The cases of COVID have not affected operations, Melby said.

Not business as usual

The RPD has been following Health Department protocols and has made changes to the way they do business, Melby said.

For example, members of the RPD utilize Zoom for some meetings or they meet in the basement auditorium, which allows them to socially distance.