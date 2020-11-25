Four Racine Police officers currently positive for COVID-19, three more awaiting test results

RACINE — It looks like the Racine Police Department has missed the worst of the pandemic’s second wave, so far.
The RPD has four officers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others are awaiting test results as of Tuesday.
“We’re not happy with anyone having COVID,” Sgt. Chad Melby said. “But considering the number of cases in the community right now, we’re okay.”
The numbers have fluctuated during the pandemic, Melby added, but they have been lucky so far with a low rate of officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The RPD has about 177 sworn staff and 30 full-time non-sworn staff. The cases of COVID have not affected operations, Melby said.
Not business as usual
The RPD has been following Health Department protocols and has made changes to the way they do business, Melby said.
For example, members of the RPD utilize Zoom for some meetings or they meet in the basement auditorium, which allows them to socially distance.
Additionally, the agency has been able to continue using the drive-thru at Police Department headquarters for interactions with the public, which may have helped keep the number of COVID cases down among the unsworn staff.
The company contracted by the city to clean the police department now visits twice a day to disinfect. Interview rooms and squad cars also are disinfected after use.
Support Local Journalism
Melby said command staff were responsible for ensuring masks were worn and other Health Department protocols were being followed.
They do not, however, have regular COVID tests available to them. Melby said RPD staff members have to go to Festival Hall or one of the other community testing sits like everyone else.
In 2020, the leading cause of death of active law enforcement officers (more than all other causes, from violence to heart attack, combined) has been COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. According to that ODMP.org, 152 officers have died from COVID-19 this year, while 19 have died in crashes, 46 have died in gunfire and four have died due to 9/11-related cancers.
Emergency schedule
If the Police Department were seriously hit by a COVID outbreak, with 10 or more patrol officers missing work, the department would go back to the emergency scheduling used at the beginning of the pandemic.
The emergency scheduling involved having officers work six 12-hour shifts, followed by two weeks off. The advantage to the emergency scheduling is officers only have contact with one-third of staff at a time. The two weeks off then serves as a form of quarantine.
That was the schedule officers worked for two months at the beginning of the pandemic.
Melby encouraged the public to use the RPD’s new online reporting system for cases that do not require an immediate response from an officer, such as cases of identity theft. The reporting system can be accessed by going to cityofracine.org/police and clicking the blue “File Report Online” button.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.