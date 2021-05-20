 Skip to main content
Four people and two pets escape Green Street fire
Four people and two pets escape Green Street fire

RACINE — Four people, two of them children, and two family pets were displaced Thursday morning after their house on Green Street suffered serious damage in a fire.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 2600 block of Green Street shortly before 10 a.m. on the report of smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home. When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire with heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters were able to locate the two family pets and bring them safely outside.

According to the RFD, the fire was quickly extinguished and afterwards firefighters checked the home for extension to prevent any further damage.

There were no injuries and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage estimate is $18,000 to structure and property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

