Four Milwaukee teens charged in Saturday Best Buy robbery

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But as the vehicle crossed the parking lot, it was T-boned but continued driving into the parking lot of the adjacent Pick 'n Save.

A Best Buy loss prevention officer told police the stolen items were worth $4,879.94.

Officers then spoke to the driver whose vehicle crashed with the getaway car; that drive had video recorded of the car driving off after the crash.

Shortly afterwards, an officer found the car driving northbound on Highway H toward Durand Avenue.

A chase followed, during which the car reached speeds of 90 mph and ran into multiple curbs, causing a tire to burst. It then drove through a yard and wire fence into an open farm field before stopping in the backyard of a house.

All four inside the car fled on foot. A search of the car showed all of the items that were stolen and the stun gun. The car was not owned by any of the four suspects.

Upon being questioned by police, Ward allegedly said she did not know Martin or Blue but she did know Edwards prior to Saturday, and that she admitted to going to Best Buy to steal a phone. She also said she was going to get some money for her role in the crime.