Four Milwaukee teens charged in Saturday Best Buy robbery

RACINE — Four Milwaukee teens have been charged following Saturday's armed robbery of Best Buy, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, one of multiple thefts reported across the county during the holiday season.
Brittany K. Edwards (a.k.a. Shakyra Edwards), 17, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and possession of electric weapon, as well as two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer.
Deshawn D. Blue, 18, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, and hit-and-run, plus one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Jamarrious D. Martin, 18, and Ariel M. Ward, 17, were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers were sent to the Best Buy at 2710 S. Green Bay Road for an armed robbery.
Officers spoke to the store manager who said Ward and Edwards entered the store and were quickly recognized from other safety alerts regarding stealing.
Ward and Edwards went to the MacBook computers and iPad section, and took a couple displays off the table. The manager said an employee screamed "They have a Taser," and saw Edwards holding the Taser and trying to scare people with it. The two then ran out of the store and entered a vehicle that was driven by Blue with Martin inside it.
But as the vehicle crossed the parking lot, it was T-boned but continued driving into the parking lot of the adjacent Pick 'n Save.
A Best Buy loss prevention officer told police the stolen items were worth $4,879.94.
Officers then spoke to the driver whose vehicle crashed with the getaway car; that drive had video recorded of the car driving off after the crash.
Shortly afterwards, an officer found the car driving northbound on Highway H toward Durand Avenue.
A chase followed, during which the car reached speeds of 90 mph and ran into multiple curbs, causing a tire to burst. It then drove through a yard and wire fence into an open farm field before stopping in the backyard of a house.
All four inside the car fled on foot. A search of the car showed all of the items that were stolen and the stun gun. The car was not owned by any of the four suspects.
Upon being questioned by police, Ward allegedly said she did not know Martin or Blue but she did know Edwards prior to Saturday, and that she admitted to going to Best Buy to steal a phone. She also said she was going to get some money for her role in the crime.
Edwards allegedly admitted to stealing and said she knew she "did wrong." According to police, she said she kept a Taser on her to keep people away from her so she could leave with the stolen phone.
Martin claimed he didn't know any of the people and was just going for a ride. He said he fell asleep when Ward and Edwards went inside and continued to sleep until the car was in the field.
The only sentence included in the complaint involving Blue being questioned was "After Blue told officers he was the one driving the vehicle, he declined to make any additional statements."
Both Blue and Edwards were given a $5,000 cash bond, Ward was given a $2,500 cash bond and Martin was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. All of them have a preliminary court hearing set for Dec. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Following a rash of robberies of rural taverns throughout the fall, which do not immediately appear to be related to the reported robbery at Best Buy, Caledonia Police Detective Christopher Schuster said that property crimes usually increase during the holidays.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
