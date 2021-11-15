 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Kenosha teens accused of stealing a car at gunpoint

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Kenosha teens allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, and one of them allegedly had marijuana and counterfeit money on him.

American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release.SEE MORE: Myanmar Court Sentences U.S. Journalist To 11 Years In Prison"I'm feeling all right physically," a bearded Fenster, in baggy drawstring pants and a knit hat, said on the tarmac."It's just the same privations and things that come with any form of incarceration. You just go a little stir-crazy", he said.While still jailed, Fenster told his lawyer that he believed he had COVID-19, though prison authorities denied that.Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.Days before his conviction, he learned he had been charged with additional violations of terrorism and treason statutes that put him at risk of an even longer sentence of life in prison.He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February, and his was the harshest sentence yet.The exact allegations against Fenster were never clear, but much of the prosecution's case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a crackdown on the media following the military's seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.Fenster, a native of the Detroit area, has a masters degree in creative writing from Wayne State University, and had worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, a news website to which he was an occasional contributor.Richardson said he discussed Fensters release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face negotiations with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country's ruler.Richardson is known for traveling to nations with which Washington has poor, if any, relations - such as North Korea - to obtain the freedom of detained Americans.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Demetrius D. Ellis, 17, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and obstructing an officer.

Damarion X. Garrett, 17, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer.

Both Daivon J. Stevenson, 17, and Larry T. Johnson, 17, have been charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer learned that Kenosha County deputies had terminated a pursuit of a Kia Sorrento that had been taken at gunpoint by three people.

The officer was at the intersection of South Green Bay Road and Larchmont Drive when he saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed. He initiated a traffic stop but the car kept driving, eventually turning onto 84th Street before stopping and five people fleeing the car.

The officer saw Ellis running and was able to detain him. Ellis reportedly admitted to driving the car. A person then advised that two people entered the apartment complex and hadn't come out. Garrett and Stevenson were then found in the garage, and Johnson was later found as well. A sergeant found a gun behind the dumpster they had run past. Body-cam footage showed that Garrett exited the car with the gun in his hand.

People are also reading…

While at the jail, a corrections officer found a bag of marijuana weighing 2.1 grams on Ellis. Officers also recovered around $2,000 in counterfeit money.

Ellis was given a $5,000 signature bond, Garrett was given a $500 signature bond, Stevenson was given a $300 signature bond and Johnson was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Ellis has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1 and Garrett, Stevenson and Johnson have a status conference set for Jan. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News