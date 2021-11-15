Four Kenosha teens accused of stealing a car at gunpoint

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Kenosha teens allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, and one of them allegedly had marijuana and counterfeit money on him.

Demetrius D. Ellis, 17, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and obstructing an officer.

Damarion X. Garrett, 17, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer.

Both Daivon J. Stevenson, 17, and Larry T. Johnson, 17, have been charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer learned that Kenosha County deputies had terminated a pursuit of a Kia Sorrento that had been taken at gunpoint by three people.

The officer was at the intersection of South Green Bay Road and Larchmont Drive when he saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed. He initiated a traffic stop but the car kept driving, eventually turning onto 84th Street before stopping and five people fleeing the car.

The officer saw Ellis running and was able to detain him. Ellis reportedly admitted to driving the car. A person then advised that two people entered the apartment complex and hadn't come out. Garrett and Stevenson were then found in the garage, and Johnson was later found as well. A sergeant found a gun behind the dumpster they had run past. Body-cam footage showed that Garrett exited the car with the gun in his hand.

While at the jail, a corrections officer found a bag of marijuana weighing 2.1 grams on Ellis. Officers also recovered around $2,000 in counterfeit money.

Ellis was given a $5,000 signature bond, Garrett was given a $500 signature bond, Stevenson was given a $300 signature bond and Johnson was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Ellis has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1 and Garrett, Stevenson and Johnson have a status conference set for Jan. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

