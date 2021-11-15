Four Kenosha teens accused of stealing a car at gunpoint

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Kenosha teens allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, and one of them allegedly had marijuana and counterfeit money on him.
Demetrius D. Ellis, 17, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and obstructing an officer.
Damarion X. Garrett, 17, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer.
Both Daivon J. Stevenson, 17, and Larry T. Johnson, 17, have been charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer learned that Kenosha County deputies had terminated a pursuit of a Kia Sorrento that had been taken at gunpoint by three people.
The officer was at the intersection of South Green Bay Road and Larchmont Drive when he saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed. He initiated a traffic stop but the car kept driving, eventually turning onto 84th Street before stopping and five people fleeing the car.
The officer saw Ellis running and was able to detain him. Ellis reportedly admitted to driving the car. A person then advised that two people entered the apartment complex and hadn't come out. Garrett and Stevenson were then found in the garage, and Johnson was later found as well. A sergeant found a gun behind the dumpster they had run past. Body-cam footage showed that Garrett exited the car with the gun in his hand.
While at the jail, a corrections officer found a bag of marijuana weighing 2.1 grams on Ellis. Officers also recovered around $2,000 in counterfeit money.
Ellis was given a $5,000 signature bond, Garrett was given a $500 signature bond, Stevenson was given a $300 signature bond and Johnson was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Ellis has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1 and Garrett, Stevenson and Johnson have a status conference set for Jan. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 15
Today's mugshots: Nov. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Willie Mae Chambers
Willie Mae Chambers, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Damarion X Garrett
Damarion X Garrett, 1600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Esmeralda Greer
Esmeralda Greer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jomal L Harris
Jomal L Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Larry T Johnson
Larry T Johnson, 4200 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Randell Jones
Randell Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bianca S Moore
Bianca S Moore, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Jacob S Ostrander
Jacob S Ostrander, 800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaquanza A Smith
Jaquanza A Smith, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Daivon J Stevenson
Daivon J Stevenson, 2100 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Lormor C Beard
Lormor C Beard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shauntele S Calloway
Shauntele (aka Joyce Adams) S Calloway, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Daryl Kevin Cannon
Daryl Kevin Cannon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andrew F Conforti
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew F Conforti, 1700 block of 29th Street, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, intentionally give false alarm, disorderly conduct, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Demetrius D Ellis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Demetrius D Ellis, 6000 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Danielle L Holtry
Danielle L Holtry, Green Bay, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
James Odis Lee Jr.
James Odis Lee Jr., 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.