Four jackknifed semi-trucks were among the more than a dozen crashes reported Tuesday morning on Interstate

Another Kenosha County crash was reported near Highway 50 after 6 a.m., but was cleared by 9 a.m.

Crashes causing lane closures were also reported on I-41 in Waukesha County and in Milwaukee County because of another jackknifed semi. Other Interstate crashes were reported in Jefferson County, Oak Creek and Fox Point.

A post from Racine County also said: “Racine County snow plow crews continue working to clear I-94 and county and state highways. Heavy snow and high winds, which are expected to continue all day, have caused very poor conditions on the roads. Please slow down, allow extra time to get to destinations, and give plows room to work.”

Snow ‘not done yet’

The powerful system was expected to dump at least 4 inches of snow across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan — with 10 to 15 inches between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa — the Associated Press reported.

Several coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa were closed Monday because of the snow. “This is historic snow,” Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, noting that the region hasn’t seen a foot or more in at least 15 years.