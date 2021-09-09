Four Illinois residents have been accused of stealing multiple tools from Menards in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Illinois residents have been accused of stealing multiple tools from Menards at 2101 S. Oakes Road.
Julio Quinones Maldonado, 37, from Chicago, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Robert G. Jones, 56, from Waukegan, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
Marcus D. Murphy, 37, from Waukegan, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams.
Alexis M. Benjamin, 29, from Waukegan, was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a report of shoplifting in progress. It was advised that a man had exited the store with a cart full of tools worth $339.38. A loss prevention employee had approached the man and, after arguing with him, the man left the stolen merchandise and walked away.
The officer was told the suspect was in a white Ford Escape. After noticing the car driving through the parking lot, the officer conducted a stop. The driver was Murphy, front passenger was Benjamin, and the rear passengers were Maldonado and Jones. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and Murphy told her that all the marijuana in the car was his and there was around an ounce of it.
A search was done on the car and 23.4 grams of marijuana, a glass crack pipe and multiple tools worth about $1,040.47 were found. The loss prevention officer noted that Maldonado and Jones were both in the store during the alleged attempted theft. Multiple other tools were found that had been stolen from Home Depot. Benjamin's fanny pack was searched and inside was 1 gram of marijuana.
Murphy told the officer that he didn't know anything was stolen, and that Maldonado and Jones both got out of the car in the area around Menards, returned at separate times and placed items in the trunk. He said that he does sell marijuana due to it being a rough year due to COVID.
Benjamin also denied knowledge of the thefts.
Murphy was given a $1,000 signature bond, Benjamin was given a $500 signature bond, and both Maldonado and Jones were given $200 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Murphy, Benjamin and Jones have a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22, and Maldonado has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 8
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 3500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a controlled substance.
Garrett Gregory Foat
Garrett Gregory Foat, 500 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert G Jones
Robert (aka June Bug) G Jones, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marcus D Murphy
Marcus D Murphy, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Julio Quinones Maldonado
Julio Quinones Maldonado, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Elmer George Taylor
Elmer George Taylor, Chicago, Illinois, failure to report to jail.
Andrew E Borom
Andrew E Borom, 2300 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alexis M Benjamin
Alexis M Benjamin, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of THC.