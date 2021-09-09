Four Illinois residents have been accused of stealing multiple tools from Menards in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Illinois residents have been accused of stealing multiple tools from Menards at 2101 S. Oakes Road.

Julio Quinones Maldonado, 37, from Chicago, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Robert G. Jones, 56, from Waukegan, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

Marcus D. Murphy, 37, from Waukegan, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams.

Alexis M. Benjamin, 29, from Waukegan, was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, for a report of shoplifting in progress. It was advised that a man had exited the store with a cart full of tools worth $339.38. A loss prevention employee had approached the man and, after arguing with him, the man left the stolen merchandise and walked away.