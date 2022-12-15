Four homes, two vehicles shot in Racine Tuesday, police say

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported that it responded to two shots fired incidents, which resulted in a total of four residences, a garage and two vehicles being struck by bullets, in less than five hours Tuesday afternoon.

First, at around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of English and Marquette streets. There, they reported finding three residences and two cars that had been hit struck.

Suspects were not identified. Police said the shots were fired southward from the intersection of Marquette and English.

Less than five hours later, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Thurston Avenue. There, a home and a garage had been struck by gunfire, police said. Again, no suspects were identified.

No injuries were reported.

The locations of each shots fired incident were more than two miles apart.

