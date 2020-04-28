Four employees reportedly pepper sprayed at Potbelly restaurant Tuesday morning; suspect at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four employees were reportedly pepper sprayed Tuesday morning at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5910 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant Police were on scene investigating at around noon.

Sara Olson, the restaurant's general manager, said that a customer came in to order a sandwich for carry out. That customer then became "a little upset" because her sandwich was made wrong. Another woman, who appears to be the disgruntled customer's daughter, then entered the restaurant and pepper sprayed employees and food, according to Olson.

"She exchanged some words with one of my employees and threatened one of my employees, so I asked her to leave,” Olson said. “She got very, very vocal and, we think it’s her daughter – she called her ‘Mom’ – came in and she just started pepper spraying all of us … in the face basically, all over the food.”

Olson said the women left the scene and, as of noon, no one was in custody. Police were reviewing video footage of the suspects. No images have yet been released.

The four workers were checked out by South Shore firefighters, but none were taken to the hospital, Olson said.