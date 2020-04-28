You are the owner of this article.
Four employees reportedly pepper sprayed at Potbelly restaurant Tuesday morning; suspect at large
2 comments
Four employees reportedly pepper sprayed at Potbelly restaurant Tuesday morning; suspect at large

Police respond to Potbelly

Mount Pleasant Police respond on Tuesday morning to Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5910 Washington Ave., after a woman reportedly used pepper spray in the store, affecting all four workers inside. 

 Stephanie Jones

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four employees were reportedly pepper sprayed Tuesday morning at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5910 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant Police were on scene investigating at around noon.

Sara Olson, the restaurant's general manager, said that a customer came in to order a sandwich for carry out. That customer then became "a little upset" because her sandwich was made wrong. Another woman, who appears to be the disgruntled customer's daughter, then entered the restaurant and pepper sprayed employees and food, according to Olson.

"She exchanged some words with one of my employees and threatened one of my employees, so I asked her to leave,” Olson said. “She got very, very vocal and, we think it’s her daughter – she called her ‘Mom’ – came in and she just started pepper spraying all of us … in the face basically, all over the food.”

Olson said the women left the scene and, as of noon, no one was in custody. Police were reviewing video footage of the suspects. No images have yet been released. 

The four workers were checked out by South Shore firefighters, but none were taken to the hospital, Olson said. 

The restaurant closed for the rest of the day in order to help air out the building and ensure food was safe. 

2 comments
